Redmond YMCA counselor charged with molesting 2 children during summer camp

A camp counselor with the YMCA was arrested in Redmond Wednesday after he reportedly molested two children during a YMCA summer camp at Redmond schools, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Leonardo Louie, 18, was charged with two counts of child molestation.

The alleged assaults happened sometime between July 8 and Aug. 23.

“We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about inappropriate actions by adults and remind them to tell a trusted adult immediately if unwanted contact occurs,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

The investigation is ongoing.

Potential victims should also contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

