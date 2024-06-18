Redmond program enhances safety for cognitive and developmentally challenged individuals

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police have started up a program to help at-risk individuals who have gone missing or are encountering an emergency to find their caregiver.

On Tuesday the Take Me Home program was announced, a registry of vulnerable individuals to assist first responders in reconnecting people with disabilities with their caregivers.

“The goal of the Take Me Home program is to help reduce the trauma of emergencies and reunite individuals with their families,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

Registering is voluntary, and is specifically for people with autism, down syndrome, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other developmental or cognitive disabilities.

Family members or guardians can complete the registration by providing a picture, demographic information, and the caregiver’s contact information.

The registry will be accessible for emergency personnel to use when they encounter a person that had gone missing or is found alone.

More information about the program can be found on the Redmond government website.

