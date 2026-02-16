Redmond Police warns about new scam targeting jailed suspects families

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department is warning residents about a new scam targeting the friends and family members of people who were recently arrested.

Scammers are calling people using publicly available arrest information to contact friends and relatives.

They then claim to be calling on behalf of the county, court, or police and demand money for court-related fees.

Payments are requested via Venmo or Zelle, or the scammers ask for gift cards.

Redmond Police stress that residents should not send money or share personal information if they receive a call like this.

If you believe you have received one of these calls, report the incident by calling Redmond Police at 425-556-2500.

