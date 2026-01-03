Local

Redmond Police officer uses support program to buy man’s meal, hand warmers

By KIRO 7 News Staff

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department (RPD) says officers gave a man a warning after he was seen walking in a roadway on December 23.

The man told the officers he was hungry and asked if there was any food available, RPD posted on social media.

Using a Blue Bridge Alliance card, the officers bought the man food and a drink from a local 7-11 and gave him hand warmers on the cold day.

The Blue Bridge Alliance is an outreach program used by law enforcement aimed to help those in need.

You can learn more about the alliance at the link here.

