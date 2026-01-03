Redmond Police officer uses support program to buy man’s meal, hand warmers

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department (RPD) says officers gave a man a warning after he was seen walking in a roadway on December 23.

The man told the officers he was hungry and asked if there was any food available, RPD posted on social media.

Using a Blue Bridge Alliance card, the officers bought the man food and a drink from a local 7-11 and gave him hand warmers on the cold day.

The Blue Bridge Alliance is an outreach program used by law enforcement aimed to help those in need.

