Redmond police: Man followed elderly victim home, struck him in head during armed robbery

A man accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly victim outside his Redmond home last month has been arrested following an investigation that linked him to a stolen gun and surveillance footage, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Police said the attack happened around 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a home in the 4000 block of 159th Avenue Northeast.

The victim told officers he was unloading groceries when a man in a white Tesla approached, showed a firearm, and demanded money.

When the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect struck him in the head with the gun before driving away.

Detectives later determined the suspect had followed the victim from a nearby 7-Eleven.

Surveillance video from the store showed the suspect watching the victim at the checkout counter, then following him in the Tesla as he left, investigators said.

Police identified the suspect vehicle and traced it to a residence in Renton.

On Nov. 5, Redmond detectives — assisted by the North Sound Metro SWAT team — served a search warrant at the home.

Inside, officers found clothing matching what was worn during the robbery and a stolen firearm.

Abukar A. Dahir, 24, was arrested and booked into King County Jail on a charge of first-degree attempted robbery.

He remains held on $150,000 bail.

“We commend the diligent work of our detectives and partner agencies for their swift and thorough investigation,” Redmond police said in a statement announcing the arrest.

©2025 Cox Media Group