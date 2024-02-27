Redmond police arrest man after assault of security driver at liquor store

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a security truck driver while he was counting cash during a delivery.

At about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at a liquor store in the 2100 block of 148th Avenue Northeast.

According to the Redmond Police Department, a man in his late 30s had been watching a Brinks security driver counting cash when the man approached the driver and assaulted him with his fist.

The driver defended himself and took the man to the ground, where he and a store employee held the man until police arrived.

Police did not find any weapons on the man.

The man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

