Redmond Police arrest another suspect in organized theft ring targeting Guitar Center

REDMOND, Wash. — Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of high-value guitar thefts from stores across multiple West Coast Guitar Center locations, including Redmond.

In October 2025, the Redmond Police Department (RPD) began its investigation after a $3,000 guitar was stolen, RPD announced.

Redmond investigation ties suspect to 15 pawned stolen instruments

RPD detectives linked the suspect to at least 15 other pawn transactions that involved stolen instruments. On March 21, the same suspect returned to the Redmond Guitar Center.

The suspect was arrested on March 26 on charges of second-degree theft.

“This arrest is what premier law enforcement looks like in practice,” Redmond Chief Darrell Lowe said. “Organized retail theft is a serious, coordinated crime, and we treat it that way. Our detectives are diligent, they are persistent, and they are dedicated to holding criminals accountable.”

RPD noted its investigation remains ongoing and additional suspects have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact RPD at (425) 556-2500 and ask to speak with a detective.

Guitar Center theft suspects caught after listing stolen instruments online

On December 3, 2025, one suspect was charged after allegedly stealing multiple guitars from a Redmond Guitar Center as part of an organized retail theft operation spanning three states.

On Nov. 24, Laurentiu Miclescu, 25, along with an accomplice, allegedly stole two guitars from a Guitar Center in the 7400 block of 164th Avenue N.E., according to RPD.

The two suspects were caught on video surveillance allegedly working together to steal two high-value guitars, reportedly by using a large jacket to conceal them and exit the store.

An RPD investigation into the incident began on Nov. 26, which led to a Guitar Center employee from another state locating the stolen guitars for sale online. The employee also recognized both suspects from similar incidents.

Guitar Center theft suspects linked to other incidents

The two suspects had been linked to thefts from at least four other Guitar Center locations across Washington, California, and Oregon, which are believed to be part of an organized retail operation.

An RPD detective contacted the male suspect via the online guitar listing, who then arranged to meet and sell both guitars on Nov. 28. Both suspects arrived to sell the guitars, but were taken into custody without incident.

Miclescu was charged on Wednesday with first-degree organized retail theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

“Redmond police encourage retailers to remain vigilant. Organized theft groups often use distraction techniques, such as splitting up, engaging employees in conversation, or concealing items under clothing to quickly remove high-value merchandise,” RPD stated. “Please report suspicious behavior immediately.”

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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