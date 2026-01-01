Redmond officers purchase jacket and snow pants for man accused of shoplifting

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department helped a man who was down on his luck after he was accused of shoplifting.

On December 27, officers were called to a Target store after the man allegedly stole some clothing.

They found him outside and detained him. He told officers that he was suffering from a painful hand infection, and someone stole his antibiotics. He also shared that he was homeless. His reasoning for reportedly shoplifting was that he wanted a jacket and pants to keep warm.

The Redmond Fire Department medics responded and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Knowing the man would likely be released back into the cold, officers decided to use a BlueBridge Alliance card to buy the jacket and snow pants for him.

“While officers made it clear that theft is still illegal and the case will proceed in court, this moment highlights an important balance of holding people accountable and recognizing their immediate human needs,” the department stated.

