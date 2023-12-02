Redmond Lights returns once again to illuminate Downtown Park

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Lights is returning once again to illuminate Downtown Park this holiday season.

The month-long installation will last from Saturday to Jan. 3 and is a free experience that is open to all.

“I’m looking forward to Redmond Lights and the opportunity the event creates for our community to come together and celebrate each winter,” said Mayor Angela Birney. “The art, lights, and activity in Downtown Park create a unique experience to support our local businesses.”

There is also temporary public art on display from local artists Angie Mendoza, Britta Johnson, Kay Bae, Michiko Tanaka, Neely Goniodsky, and the Seattle Design Nerds.

Videos will also be projected on Buoyant Pavilion by Jason Miller, Chris May, Adrien Halpern, and Pete Fleming.

A “Kick-Off Event” will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, at Downtown Park.

“All are invited to attend the event, which will feature live entertainment, community booths, food vendors, the Family Light Promenade, and other activities. The beloved luminary walk will also return to this year’s Redmond Lights during the Kick-Off Event, thanks to the partnership with Redmond Town Center,” said a spokesperson.

The trail will stretch from Downtown Park to Redmond Town Center via the Redmond Central Connector.

The luminary trail is back for Redmond Lights 2023! The Redmond Central Connector will light the way from Downtown Park... Posted by City of Redmond - Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, November 1, 2023













©2023 Cox Media Group