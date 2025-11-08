Red Robin to close 70 ‘underperforming’ restaurants, WA locations’ future unclear

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

As Red Robin, a national casual dining chain that specializes in burgers, struggles financially, 70 locations over the next five years will be shuttered, including 10 to 15 restaurants in 2025.

“During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company closed one restaurant location upon expiration of the lease and is evaluating alternatives for approximately 70 underperforming restaurant locations, including closure upon expiration of the current lease term,” the company shared in its fourth-quarter earnings release, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

The chain has not publicly listed the specific locations in the official disclosures, as of this reporting.

There are 31 Red Robin restaurants across Washington, including locations in Kent, Olympia, Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Wenatchee, and Yakima. While most Washington-based Red Robin locations are operating normally amid this restructuring, an HTTP 404 error page appears for the Everett location’s hours of operation page. KIRO Newsradio confirmed there is no “CLOSED” sign posted.

It is yet to be confirmed if the Everett Red Robin restaurant is closing, or if any in Washington are.

Red Robin’s finances

Red Robin has identified 70 of its 498 locations as “underperforming,” contributing to an overall operating loss of about $6 million in 2024.

Waiting for the leases to expire, Red Robin believes its financial woes will be softened by closing these restaurants over the next five years.

