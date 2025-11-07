‘Red Cup Rebellion’: Starbucks workers plan nationwide strike on Red Cup Day

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks union members have voted to strike next week unless the company finalizes a labor contract.

The walkout is scheduled for Nov. 13, Starbucks’ “Red Cup Day” — known as one of Starbucks’ busiest days of the year. Starbucks Workers United stated that employees in at least 25 cities, including Seattle, plan to go on strike.

“There’s a lot of layoffs that just happened at Starbucks, and we’re not happy,” one Starbucks barista said.

Ninety-two percent of unionized Starbucks baristas voted in favor of striking.

The union claims contract negotiations stalled after CEO Brian Niccol took over last year. Starbucks denies these allegations, claiming the company is ready to talk. According to Starbucks Workers United, the coffee giant has until Nov. 13 to finalize a “fair” contract.

“Union baristas mean business and are ready to do whatever it takes to win a fair contract and end Starbucks’ unfair labor practices,” Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and 15-year veteran barista, said. “We want Starbucks to succeed, but turning the company around and bringing customers back begins with listening to and supporting the baristas who are responsible for the Starbucks experience. If Starbucks keeps stonewalling, they should expect to see their business grind to a halt. The ball is in Starbucks’ court.”

According to Starbucks, the company has reported its sales have declined for six straight financial quarters.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Starbucks protest took place last month

Starbucks baristas and local union leaders protested outside the company’s headquarters, located in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, in early October, Axios Seattle reported.

The protest was in response to the recent store closures. According to Starbucks Workers United, the store closures left workers jobless without being transferred to other stores.

Starbucks recently closed 28 stores in Washington, including nine in Seattle. Among the nine stores was the Seattle Reserve Roastery and its SoDo Reserve Store. Approximately 900 employees were laid off alongside the store closures.

