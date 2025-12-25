Red Cross releases numbers of families affected by flooding in WA

SUMNER, Wash. — The American Red Cross has released numbers on the number of families it has helped affected by historic flooding in Western Washington.

The flooding that started in early December prompted the Red Cross to facilitate 2,224 overnight stays in 30 emergency shelters.

They have distributed 9,307 relief items, including comfort kits, to individuals and families affected.

In all, 1,744 households were in need of help or crisis after the flooding.

On average, the American Red Cross’ Northwest Region responds to an emergency every 6 hours, free of charge, to those who need it.

As many of these families will be going through this crisis during Christmas, the Red Cross says it will provide gifts to displaced children.

If you would like to drop off a gift at Candlewood Suites in Sumner on Wednesday.

