Recent bear sightings in Bothell prompt safety reminders

BOTHELL, Wash. — A series of recent bear sightings in Bothell has prompted safety reminders from the Bothell Police Department.

Kristi Boucher, Animal Control Officer with Bothell PD, said that there had been several sightings of a black bear in north Bothell on Friday.

She said that while black bears are generally “well-tempered residents of Bothell, enjoying life in this city”, people should make sure to keep garbage secured at this time of year.

Boucher says that these bears don’t usually bother pets or people, rather, “they prefer a lazy meal.”

For more information on living with bears and to report sightings, visit the Washington Department of Fish & Wildfire.

