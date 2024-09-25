Recall: Risk of lead and cadmium poisoning found in children’s jewelry sets

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 2,200 children’s jewelry sets sold exclusively on Amazon.

On September 19, the Safety Commission announced that Newmemo Children’s Ring Sets were being recalled due to lead levels exceeding federal limits.

The product exclusively sold on Amazon from January 2022 through March 2024 for about $12, also contains cadmium, which is prohibited under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

The ring sets come in a pack of 36 and are packaged in a pink heart-shaped display case.

Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled The rings contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. (US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

“Newmemo” and “Amazon FNSKU X0034COQMP” are written on a white label attached to the underside of the case.

Children are at risk of adverse health effects if they ingest lead or cadmium.

The product should be immediately taken away from children and disposed of.

A refund can be requested from Newmemo but consumers will be asked to send a photo of the disposed product to cly2167@163.com.

Newmemo and Amazon will also directly contact customers who purchased the product.

No incidents or injuries have been reported to date.





