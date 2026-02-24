Recall petition filed against Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus over sex offender letter, ethics concerns

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An Auburn resident has filed a petition to remove Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus from office, citing what he calls a pattern of ethical failures, including her decision to write a support letter for a convicted child sex offender.

Ronnie Morgan III, who ran against Backus in the 2025 mayoral race but lost in the primary, filed the recall petition just months after Backus won a fourth consecutive term, according to the Auburn Reporter. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 before King County Superior Court Judge David Whedbee in Seattle.

“This petition is a direct result of the lack of trust the city places in our mayor’s ability to run our city according to a code of ethics and accountability,” Morgan wrote in the filing.

What the petition alleges

Morgan’s petition covers a range of grievances, but the most prominent centers on Backus’s 2022 letter asking a judge to consider treatment rather than prison for Joshua Obadiah Headley, a former Auburn pastor who had pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl from his congregation at Northwest Family Church.

The petition references a KIRO Newsradio investigation published in October 2025 that found Backus wrote the letter even after an Auburn pastor had explicitly warned her about the crime. The investigation also raised questions about how Headley was celebrated by local civic organizations before he went to prison and again after his release, when he began operating under a new identity.

Beyond the Headley letter, the petition also claims Backus used her position to grant “unwarranted privileges not available to the general public,” accepted endorsements and donations from the 47th Democratic District in 2025 while her friend served as president of that organization, and that the same friend was later placed on the city salary commission, which sets the mayor’s pay and benefits.

Morgan also alleges Backus “repeatedly mishandled sexual assault and even murder cases, favoring the perpetrators not the victims,” including transferring all sexual assault complaints out of the Auburn Police Department’s Internal Investigations unit into a department she directly controls.

The petition also calls out her public statement following former Auburn police officer Jeff Nelson’s 2024 murder conviction, arguing it contradicted her stated commitment to accountability despite what Morgan described as clear evidence of systemic problems inside the department. Nelson was convicted of second-degree murder and assault for the 2019 killing of Jesse Sarey.

What happens next

Morgan’s petition faces a high bar. Recalling an elected official in Washington is a difficult process. Even clearing the Feb. 24 hearing would only be the first step before signatures need to be gathered and verified for a recall election to be called.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Courtroom E-201 of the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle. Lindsay Grieve, a King County senior deputy prosecuting attorney for the Civil Division, filed the petition and ballot synopsis in King County Superior Court.

Backus did not return a call from the Auburn Reporter seeking comment. At the November 2025 Auburn City Council meeting, she said her public statement on the Headley matter would be her “only public comment moving forward” and characterized earlier media coverage as “political fodder.”

