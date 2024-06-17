RECALL ALERT: A voluntary recall has been issued for Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation

On June 11, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Suntegrity Skincare began to voluntarily recall some lots of Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation for containing a higher than acceptable microbiological mold count in some tubes.

The recall is precautionary since the tested samples developed after the product was released.

Aspergillus Sydowii could cause an allergic skin reaction and related symptoms.

According to the FDA, a fungal skin infection may occur if the contaminated product comes into contact with open wounds; it may also cause an eye infection if it comes into contact with the eyes.

People who are immunocompromised should seek treatment if exposed.

The following lots are on voluntary recall:

115BU

107IV

107NU

109NU

117BU

113SA

114SA

106BR

101MO

The lot numbers are on the back of 2-ounce bottles near the top.

Suntegrity has notified its distributors, retailers, and website customers by email and is arranging for the disposal of all recalled products.

As of the date of recall, no adverse reports had been received.

More information on this recall can be found on the FDA website.





