Read this before you have AI write your resume

Writing a resume can be a chore, and it’s a chore that sometimes doesn’t yield results when it comes to finding a job or even getting considered for one. With more job seekers out there what can be done to get your resume noticed?

In the entire history of job seeking, it’s safe to say that right now, it’s never been easier to type up a resume, especially because you don’t technically have to do it yourself. Many people are opting to have artificial intelligence write their resume. In some ways, AI does it better than the job applicant could, but there are drawbacks to AI resumes that become apparent pretty quick.

Some things hold true for resumes across the application process. Having a simple, straightforward resume is still probably the best way to get noticed, according to recruiters and job experts that spoke to KIRO 7 News.

It also remains evident that job seekers need to tweak the experience they list on a resume so a target recruiter will see that they have the skills necessary for the positions they’re looking to fill.

Optimizing the resume with correct language that will be noticed by employers has always been necessary, but now AI is in some cases helping people do that and also helping build an entire resume; but AI platforms have limits.

Nikita Gupta is with Careerflow.AI, which is based in the Seattle area and is actively trying to help people find positions. She says the drawbacks of a fully automated resume written by AI are easy to spot.

“There’s repeated content that keeps coming out because ChatGPT gives you similar kinds of answers and similar kinds of outcomes, so people are just copy-pasting it, they’re not adding the human element on top of it as a job seeker, and they are just using the same prompt: can you help me write a resume,” said Gupta.

Megan Slabinski with jobs firm Robert Half says a resume written by AI can feel impersonal, and it should be authentic, specific, and short and sweet.

“AI can really help you write or frame your resume in a certain light and give you some clarity if you use simple words. You want to steer clear of business jargon or cliches, or it looks like it’s too overprocessed,” she said.

A bulleted-style resume is still the easiest for a hiring manager to digest and process, according to both job experts. But the resume should have some personal flair or it could end up looking like everyone else’s, especially if they, too, used AI to help write it.

