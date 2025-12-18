RC car batteries blamed in overnight garage fire in Everett

Everett firefighters put out a late-night garage fire Wednesday after neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from a home, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after multiple people contacted 911 to report thick black smoke coming from a detached garage.

When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire inside the home.

Firefighters were told that several lithium-ion batteries used for RC cars were charging inside the garage at the time of the fire.

Crews quickly worked to control the flames and had the fire fully extinguished within about 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to the detached garage and did not spread to the nearby home.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

While the investigation is ongoing, early findings indicate the fire likely started due to thermal runaway involving lithium-ion batteries — a condition where batteries overheat and ignite.

As the holiday season approaches, Everett Fire officials are reminding residents that lithium-ion batteries are found in many popular gifts and household items, including toys, cell phones, power tools, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Fire officials say improper charging or damaged batteries can increase the risk of fires.

The department recommends using only manufacturer-approved batteries and chargers, avoiding unattended or overnight charging, and keeping batteries away from flammable materials.

Residents are also urged to stop using batteries that appear damaged, swollen, overheated or give off unusual odors, and to charge batteries only on noncombustible surfaces.

