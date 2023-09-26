Razor e-bikes and e-scooters are being removed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Razor is ending its shared micro-mobility program in Tacoma by the end of September 2023, announced the City of Tacoma in a news release.

The city said this is not its decision but that Razor is leaving the market.

E-bikes have already been removed and e-scooters will be removed by the end of the month, said the city. Public Works doesn’t plan on getting another vendor during the 2023 to 2024 biennium.

The city said since the program’s launch in May, over 233,081 trips have been taken on Razor shared scooters and bikes.

For other ways to get around the city, visit the City of Tacoma’s website.

