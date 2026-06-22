Washington man charged in connection with planned attack at White House UFC event

A man from Washington was charged in connection with a planned attack on government officials at President Donald Trump’s UFC event at the White House earlier this month.

William Falkner was arrested by the FBI on Friday and subsequently charged by criminal complaint in the Western District of Washington with conspiracy to commit murder. He appeared in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Law enforcement continues to do what it does — move to disrupt and hold accountable those allegedly plotting to do harm on the White House Grounds on June 14,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated.

How authorities uncovered the planned attack on the White House

Authorities first learned of the plot to attack the White House event when the parents of a co-conspirator in Ohio alerted police to their son’s purchase of weapons and concerning online activities, according to the complaint filed in the Western District of Washington.

As investigators reviewed cell phone data and communications, they identified several coconspirators, including Falkner.

The communications indicated Falkner has experience with drones, both manufacturing and piloting them. Falkner allegedly discussed loading explosives on the drones and explained how to configure and fly them for maximum destructive impact.

“The plan apparently called for the drones to attack the event on one side to force those in attendance to try to exit from the other side of the event, where they could be shot by coconspirators with sniper rifles and other weapons,” the DOJ stated.

Authorities said Falkner and another had been discussing their “work trip” before the UFC fight. After law enforcement arrested some of the co-conspirators, Falkner and others said the “work trip” was cancelled, according to the news release.

“One of those arrested in this case said the goal of the conspirators was to cause enough chaos to bring about the overthrow of the U.S. government,” the DOJ stated.

Officials noted conspiracy to commit murder is punishable by up to life in prison. The FBI is investigating the case.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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