Razor clam season is near: When and where you’ll be able to dig

Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say the schedule for October to December has been tentatively set.

They are forecasting 42 days for digs at four coastal beaches: Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis.

WDFW says Kalaloch Beach off the northern Olympic Peninsula coast won’t be open because of ongoing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams.

All beach openings are dependent on the final approval of marine toxin testing, which usually occurs about a week before the start of each digging series, according to WDFW.

The daily limit is 15 clams per person, and WDFW says diggers must keep the first 15 they get, regardless of size or condition.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website.

Below are the tentative digging dates, listed with the respective low tide and beach information:

Oct. 3, Thursday; 7:38 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 4, Friday; 8:10 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 5, Saturday, 8:44 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 6, Sunday, 9:20 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 7, Monday, 10:02 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 15, Tuesday, 5:31 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 16, Wednesday, 6:18 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 17, Thursday, 7:03 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 18, Friday, 7:49 p.m.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 19, Saturday, 8:35 p.m.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 20, Sunday, 9:24 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 21, Monday, 10:16 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 1, Friday, 7:15 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 2, Saturday, 7:47 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (switch to standard time)

Nov. 3, Sunday, 7:22 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 4, Monday, 8:00 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 5, Tuesday, 8:42 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 13, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 14, Thursday, 5:02 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 15, Friday, 5:48 p.m.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 16, Saturday, 6:33 p.m.; -1.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 17, Sunday, 7:19 p.m.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 18, Monday, 8:05 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 19, Tuesday, 8:54 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 29, Friday, 5:20 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 30, Saturday, 5:54 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 1, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 2, Monday, 7:06 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 3, Tuesday, 7:46 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 4, Wednesday, 8:28 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 5, Thursday, 9:13 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 12, Thursday, 4:00 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 13, Friday, 4:50 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 14, Saturday, 5:36 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 15, Sunday, 6:21 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 16, Monday, 7:05 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 17, Tuesday, 7:48 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 18, Wednesday, 8:31 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 28, Saturday, 4:58 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 29, Sunday, 5:36 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 30, Monday, 6:14 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 31, Tuesday, 6:51 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

