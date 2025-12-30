Raw ground beef products distributed to WA being recalled

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An Idaho company is recalling around 2,855 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Mountain West Food Group, LLC, recalled 16-oz. (1-lb.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” with “USE OR FREEZE BY 01/13/26 EST 2083” printed on the side of the product, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Items were produced on December 16, 2025, and shipped to distributors in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington to later be sold in stores.

E. coli O26 was found in the product during routine Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) testing.

USDA: Check freezer for raw ground beef product

The USDA noted there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consuming the product. However, FSIS is concerned the product may be in customers’ freezers. Anyone who purchased the product is urged to throw it away and not consume it.

If ingested, bloody diarrhea and vomiting could occur. Infection is typically diagnosed with a stool sample and is treated with vigorous rehydration, according to the USDA. Most people recover within a week, but some can develop kidney failure.

Those concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group