Rash of highway shootings increase to 5 with 4 hurt; suspect in custody

KING, PIERCE COUNTIES, Wash. — Troopers are investigating a series of five shootings on Interstate 5 in which four people were hurt.

The gunfire spanned across King and Pierce counties.

A suspect in at least three of the shootings was taken into custody overnight.

At least three of five shootings happened on Monday.

The first happened around 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes in Federal Way near South 320th Street. A passenger in that vehicle was hurt.

The suspect vehicle in that shooting was described as a white Volvo with California plates.

Another shooting also happened on northbound I-5 near I-90 in Seattle. A passenger was injured.

A third happened in the northbound lanes in Tukwila where a vehicle was hit but no one was hurt, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Trooper Rick Johnson said there had been two more shootings on I-5.

One happened on southbound I-5 near State Route 18 and another also happened in the southbound lanes near 54th in Pierce County near the Tacoma Mall.

In those shootings, two people were hurt.

“The suspect vehicle in these two match the shooting from earlier NB 5 near 320th,” Johnson said in a post on X at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnson also said in an X post that a suspect was arrested by Fircrest Police in those shootings after the suspect vehicle was found.

We spoke with a trooper Monday night about the rash of highway violence.

“I think people need to be aware and if they see any aggressive driving call 911 so troopers can address these problems accordingly,” said Trooper Nick Jones.

We know at least two of the four victims are at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Trooper Johnson said there would be an update from the state patrol later Tuesday morning.

@wastatepatrol is investigating two shootings on I-5 and possibly a third. The first one was NB 5, 320th where a passenger was injured. The second was NB 5 near I-90 where another passenger was injured. The third and not yet confirmed was NB 5 at MLK. 1/2 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 3, 2024





