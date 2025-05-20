‘Rapid snowmelt’ increases fire danger across the West

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, record-breaking snowmelt is underway across the West due to above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation. The agency warned it could lead to an early start to wildfire season.

NOAA reported that nearly all Western basins, including the Columbia River Basin, are experiencing similar conditions, despite receiving above-average snowfall during the winter. As of May 13, the National Integrated Drought Information System estimated that 3.3 million Washington residents were living in drought-affected areas, an increase of 0.8% from the previous week.

NOAA reported that precipitation across the Columbia River Basin has been below 50% of normal for large portions of the state so far this year.

Early snowmelt, dry conditions heighten drought risks

The threat of a prolonged drought does not just mean a higher risk of wildfire. It could also deplete reservoirs, specifically those that rely on the Yakima River Basin. Earlier this year, the Washington Department of Ecology issued a drought declaration for the area, covering parts of Yakima, Kittitas, and Benton counties, after back-to-back droughts in 2023 and 2024.

NOAA also noted that the Middle Snake River Basin, in Idaho, saw its “snow water equivalent drop from the 70th percentile to the 30th percentile” in late April.

For the rest of the West, NOAA said some basins in Nevada, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico saw record early snow melt.

©2025 Cox Media Group