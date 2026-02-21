Rally marking fourth anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine to be held in downtown Seattle Sunday

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A rally marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to take place in Seattle on Sunday.

The assembly will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Pike Place Market before marching to Seattle Center’s mural amphitheater. A rally at the amphitheater will then last from 1-3 p.m.

“We expect about 1,000 people to show up for Ukraine,” Marcia Jacobs, the communications and media director for Ukraine Defense Support, stated. “We have heard that Rep. Adam Smith will attend the rally.”

According to Jacobs, the turnout will be missing some supporters due to a fear of ICE patrols.

“This year’s march and rally is especially important because Ukrainians are enduring the most bitter winter since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022,” Jacobs stated. “Russia’s nearly constant bombing of Ukraine’s energy systems have left millions of Ukrainians with little to no electricity, gas, or water as temperatures plummet well below freezing and, on some days, even below zero.”

The Washington State Senate adopted a resolution supporting Ukraine on Feb. 19.

“Ukraine Defense Support stands with Ukraine! We aren’t backing away from the people of Ukraine, or from those folks who share our democratic values of freedom, justice, and sovereignty,” Anton Yefremov, president of Ukraine Defense Support, shared. “We won’t stop until all of the Ukrainian prisoners of war are back home with their families, and all of the stolen Ukrainian kids are returned. We won’t stop providing urgently needed help to the frontlines until Ukraine is free and liberated. Ukraine’s fight is our fight!”

