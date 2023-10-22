Rain on the way plus a Winter Storm Watch warns of significant mountain snow

With rain showers tapering off earlier Sunday afternoon and morning cloud cover lifting across Western Washington, expect mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the remainder of the day.

Drier weather is becoming more favorable on Monday as well. Highs throughout the short term will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday night the development of a convergence zone is possible around King and Snohomish counties and with that comes showers, even isolated heavier rain. Widespread precipitation could bring anywhere from .50-.75″ of rain across Puget Sound lowlands through Tuesday.

Tuesday’s weather disturbance brings rain back to the area with snow levels dropping between 2,000′-4,000′. We could see our first snowfall at the passes during this time.

But, with lower snow levels comes a Winter Storm Watch.

This weather watch affects mountain passes and areas east of the north and central Cascades most. Significant snow is expected with computer models suggesting up to 12″ of snow for elevations about 3,000′ and anywhere between 1-6″ below 3,000′.

Widespread lowland rain and mountain snow persist in the forecast through at least Thursday.

