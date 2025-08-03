Railroad bridge in Mason County Catches fire, embers ignited brush below

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Vance Creek Bridge in Mason County, the second-highest railroad arch bridge in the country, caught fire on July 31, the Lacey Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Crews from the Department of Natural Resources, Thurston County, and other agencies responded to assist with the fire.

Embers fell over 300 feet from the bridge, which also caused a secondary fire in the canyon below, Lacy Fire says.

Firefighters battled throughout the day and eventually contained both fires by 9 p.m. that night.

🔥 LFD3 On the Fire Line — 347 Feet Up 🔥 Yesterday, five LFD3 members responded as part of the Thurston County Special... Posted by Lacey Fire District Three on Friday, August 1, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group