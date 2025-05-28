Rachel’s Ginger Beer is closing its Spheres location

SEATTLE — After six years, Rachel’s Ginger Beer at the Spears is closing.

The business made the announcement on Instagram.

“This isn’t a decision we’ve made lightly — and it’s not a sign that we’re slowing down. Closing this store is part of a larger step forward for us that opens new possibilities,” they said.

The business didn’t specify a reason for the decision.

The last day will be June 7 at this location.

The business said its team will be staying with them through the transition and will move to other stores.

Rachel’s Ginger Beer has three other locations:

Pike Place Market

12th Avenue

University Village

