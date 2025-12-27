Quick response stops Jeep fire on northbound I-5 in south Snohomish County

A car fire on northbound Interstate 5 near the 128th Street SW exit was put out quickly Friday morning, with no injuries reported, according to South County Fire.

Crews responded just before 10 a.m. to a stretch of I-5 south of the 128th Street SW exit.

When firefighters arrived, they found the engine compartment of a Jeep Liberty fully on fire.

The passenger had already exited the vehicle and was standing in a safe location away from traffic.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in less than three minutes, preventing the fire from spreading beyond the engine area and into the passenger compartment.

No injuries were reported.

