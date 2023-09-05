Puyallup students go back to school with bell schedule, bus route changes

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Wednesday morning, students in the Puyallup School District will be hopping on buses, getting ready for the first day of a new schedule.

School start and end times have changes, from 5 minutes to an hour and 15 minutes.

Some parents, like Julie Callen, are worried.

“I’m skeptical,” she said.

Her three children go to Puyallup schools.

“I don’t know that they will have the number of bus drivers needed to run these bus routes the way they say they’re going to,” said Callen.

“It sounds like you’re worried these changes won’t actually solve anything,” said KIRO 7′s Linzi Sheldon.

“Oh, I don’t think they will at all. I think that they’ll just mean that more buses are running late because they’re running into more traffic,” said Callen.

“Because they’re later,” said Sheldon.

“Because they’re later,” said Callen.

Look at this list of elementary schools now ending at 3:51 p.m.

Brouillet

Dessie Evans

Edgerton

Karshner

Meeker

Northwood

Pope

Ridgecrest

Shaw Road

Spinning

Stewart

Sunrise

Waller Road

Wildwood

Zeiger

“Is the district concerned about traffic being worse around these schools that are getting out later?” Sheldon asked Puyallup School District spokesperson Sarah Gillispie.

“Absolutely. So, we are reviewing the possibility of possibly telling parents to wait a number of minutes after the buses are able to load and pick up students and get started on their routes. And then families can come in and pick up students because it absolutely leads to that congestion in the area,” said Gillispie.

Gillispie says once school starts, they’ll figure out if this step is needed at certain schools. She says the district now has ten fewer bus routes and enough drivers to handle them. But what if a bunch of them get sick? Well, they’re considering something similar to a snow route model.

“So, parents know what their secondary bus location could be in instances like that, that information is still being reviewed. In fact, it will be presented to our school board later in the month of September,” said Gillsipie.

But right now, all the focus is on Wednesday and that early alarm getting the kids to the bus on time.

Now, traffic is not the only concern parents have.

Sheldon asked the district how it knows this plan will work, how it actually uses fewer drivers and how will save money.

And she’s digging into a problematic app parents were using last year.

She’ll have that part of the story starting at 5 p.m.

