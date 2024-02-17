Puyallup police arrest man with felony warrants after wrong-way crash

Puyallup police arrested a 32-year-old man from Federal Way on Friday after they say he crashed into another motorist while trying to escape law enforcement.

It all started when officers were investigating a “suspicious vehicle trespassing” on Burlington Northern Railroad property in the 400 block of Spring Street in Puyallup.

Officers soon discovered the car was reported stolen. When they approached, a woman started walking away. The car then sped away without the officers giving chase.

“Officers then contacted the female associated with the vehicle,” said a spokesperson. “Moments later the vehicle came back to the location attempting to pick up the female passenger, at one point narrowly missing a traffic officer on his motorcycle, causing him to come off his motorcycle and the motorcycle to fall to the ground.”

“A pursuit was authorized for the vehicle,” they continued.

The suspect then drove a short distance before traveling down the wrong way on the one-way street of 3rd Street Southeast before hitting another motorist.

The driver was then taken into custody. There were no serious injuries.

The 32-year-old man who was driving had several felony warrants for his arrest. The car was confirmed as stolen out of Federal Way.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for active warrants, DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony eluding.

