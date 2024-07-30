PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup homeowner says the water was waist high in her basement after a semi struck a fire hydrant causing two water main breaks Monday morning near Valley Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue East.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Water was shooting up from the ground, quickly flooding the intersection and nearby properties. Valley Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue E were both closed while repairs were made.

Puyallup home, business flooded after semi strikes fire hydrant (Courtesy Violet Lantz)

We are told some residents lost water for much of the day. Service was restored around 5:30 p.m.

Violet Lantz says the water mixed with their septic and ruined thousands of dollars’ worth of family heirlooms, important documents, work equipment, personal tools, and her husband’s model train collection.

The couple was in the process of having their basement pumped out when KIRO 7 spoke with them over the phone.

The nearby Rainier Valley Coffee Company says they had to close for the day after several inches of water flowed inside the store.

