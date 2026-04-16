Redmond PD: 911 caller stops DUI driver

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police are praising the “late-night vigilance” of a 911 caller who prevented a potentially dangerous situation last Sunday night.According to Redmond PD, the caller reported a suspected intoxicated man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, expressing concern that the man might try to drive.At around 11:35 p.m., arriving officers found a vehicle matching the description trying to leave the parking lot. Redmond PD says officers activated their emergency lights, and the driver pulled into a parking space.While speaking with the driver, officers observed “clear signs of impairment.”

Redmond police say the driver initially declined to participate in voluntary field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test at the scene, stating he had not been driving, so he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Later, the man agreed to a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit in Washington.

A background check then revealed three prior DUI arrests, with two previous convictions.

“Thank you to the caller who trusted their instincts and reported this situation. Your actions helped keep our community safe. This could have ended differently,” wrote Redmond PD. “Choosing not to drive impaired protects everyone on our roads. If you see something concerning, don’t hesitate to call. Your awareness can make a difference.”





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