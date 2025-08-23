Pierce County man crashes motorcycle, begs neighbors to hide him from deputies

Pierce County deputies arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday after he crashed a motorcycle in Parkland and then tried to hide in a nearby garage, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began around 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, when the motorcyclist was seen speeding, running stop signs, and weaving through traffic near 104th Street East and Vickery Avenue East.

The rider collided with another vehicle in the intersection, was thrown from the bike, and then ran away.

After the crash, the motorcycle continued on, smashing through a fence before coming to rest on a front porch.

Deputies said the suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood and begged residents to hide him, telling them he had guns and couldn’t be caught by police.

Neighbors pointed deputies to a backyard where the man was found trying to hide inside a garage.

Deputies searched a backpack he had been carrying and found two pistols, one of which had an extended magazine and was reported stolen.

Investigators also reported finding numerous small baggies, a large quantity of drugs, and various bills in different denominations.

Probable cause was established for delivery of a substance in lieu of a controlled substance.

In addition, deputies said the man had felony warrants and was driving on a suspended license.

He now faces multiple charges, including:

Burglary in the first degree

Two counts of hit-and-run

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Driving while license suspended in the third degree

Reckless driving

Carrying firearms without a concealed pistol license

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said no one else was seriously injured in the crash and credited deputies and neighbors for quickly helping contain the situation.

