Puyallup condo fire displaces multiple families, cause under investigation

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive blaze at the Trio Condos in Puyallup on Friday night.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, the blaze displaced several families but caused no reported injuries.

When crews arrived at the scene on 97th Avenue East, the condominium was engulfed in flames rapidly spreading through the building.

Firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Graham Fire & Rescue, and Orting Valley Fire and Rescue worked together to contain the fire.

Nine engines, four ladder trucks, four medic units, two air units, and four battalion chiefs were deployed to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

