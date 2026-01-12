Puppies survive suspected fentanyl overdose

GOLD BAR, Wash. — Six puppies are recovering from a suspected overdose after three of them were taken to Sky Valley Fire Department Station 54 in Gold Bar Saturday.

Early Saturday, the fire department says a person brought three unresponsive 10-week-old puppies into the station. The puppies were in critical condition.

Firefighters determined the puppies were suffering from a possible fentanyl overdose and gave them Naloxone. The puppies responded to the treatment.

They say the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office located the individual’s home and found three additional sick puppies. The puppies were taken to the fire station, where they received treatment.

Sky Valley Fire says all six puppies were taken to an urgent care veterinary clinic, where they are recovering.

©2026 Cox Media Group