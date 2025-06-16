Puppies found with swollen muzzles almost ready for adoption

QUILCENE, Wash. — Three puppies found with swollen muzzles in Auburn are healing physically and emotionally – and soon will be ready for a forever home.

Center Valley Animal Rescue (CVAR) says it’s currently caring for the six-month-old coonhound puppies—Hina, Lakona, and Pono.

The puppies arrived in April after Regional Animal Services King County (RASKC) picked them up. The agencies say it appears their muzzles were forcibly closed with perhaps duct tape or wrap adhesive.

The dogs were found roaming about a mile from Southeast Green Valley Road in April.

“They expressed some pretty fearful behavior when they saw other dogs, which we thought was interesting. So these puppies, whatever they’ve been through, is likely not, you know, a normal home environment,” Sergeant Rebecca Smokoska with RASKC told KIRO 7 at the time the dogs were discovered.

CVAR says since then, they’ve been providing Hina, Lakona, and Pono with veterinary care, are working to socialize them, and are teaching them about love and safety.

“Despite all they’ve been through, they are gentle, curious, and have started to show the joyful, loving nature of the puppies that they are,” CVAR’s Fundraising Coordinator Cassandre Mendel tells KIRO 7.

CVAR hasn’t said exactly when the three will be ready for adoption, but donations toward their care can be made here until that day comes.

“We will continue to update the community as they progress,” Mendel says. “In time, we hope to see them adopted into loving homes that will cherish and protect them forever!”

