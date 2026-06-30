Pump the brakes! Speed camera fines are increasing in WA work zones

Pump the brakes! Speed camera fines are increasing in work zones across Washington this week.

Starting July 1, a first-time infraction will cost $125. Last year, the Legislature voted to change the fine for a first-time infraction from $0. Two or more infractions will now cost $248.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there have been 85,000 work zone speed camera infractions so far this year statewide. 77,000 of those were first-time infractions.

Over the last year, WSDOT has rotated cameras through different work zones to encourage people to slow down.

The program recently expanded into Eastern Washington. 15 more cameras will be in operation by 2027.

Enforcement began on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the spring of 2025. Early research showed that ongoing use of work zone speed cameras caused drivers to slow down.

A Washington State Patrol trooper reviews images and data for every potential infraction and determines whether there was a violation. A notice of infraction is mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner within 30 days. Those who receive an infraction can acknowledge it, review it, contest it, or pay the fine here.

WSDOT said 61 employees have been killed in work zones since 1950.

According to state statistics, the total number of work zone-related crashes was 1,557 in 2025, a slight decrease from 1,607 crashes in 2024, WSDOT said.

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