Public memorial planned one year after death of Seattle dog walker Ruth Dalton

SEATTLE — Family and friends of Ruth Dalton are inviting the community to honor her memory one year after her death.

The 80-year-old Seattle woman was killed during a carjacking in the Madison Valley neighborhood.

On Wednesday, there will be a public service at 5:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue East and Madison Street. That’s where the city will be installing a plaque in memory of Dalton and her dog Prince on a bench overlooking Madison Park Beach.

On the morning of August 20, 2024, Dalton had picked up her clients’ dogs for a walk.

Police say that 48-year-old Jahmed Hayned – an eight-time felon – walked up to her car on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, opened her door, and got inside.

Officers say there was a struggle, and Haynes shoved her out before running her over.

Multiple dogs escaped from her car and were quickly reunited with their owners.

Dalton’s dog, Prince, was later stabbed to death in a recycling bin at a nearby park.

Her car was there too, and so was her cellphone – covered in the suspect’s fingerprints, which officers say led them to Haynes.

His previous run-ins with the law include vehicular homicide, multiple stolen cars, drug crimes, robbery, running from police, custodial assault, and attempted escape from prison.

After his arrest in Dalton’s death, Haynes was initially found incompetent to stand trial. He spent several months at Western State Hospital getting treatment and was ruled competent in December of 2024. However, in April, the status was changed, and there was a conversation about him refusing to take medication.

He was sent back to Western State Hospital for further treatment and is still there. His next competency hearing is scheduled for sometime in the fall.

