Prosecutors: Son strangled parents at Federal Way home

A son accused of killing both of his parents in Federal Way refused to attend his first court hearing Friday, during which prosecutors revealed gruesome details about the case.

Gregory and Grace Carmichael were found dead in their home Thursday. Their son, Mick Carmichael, then became the subject of an hours-long manhunt.

“I do find probable cause for one count of murder in the first degree, domestic violence, and one count of murder in the second degree, domestic violence,” Hon. Michelle Scudder said in court.

Documents shared by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office paint a disturbing scene. Both victims were reportedly found bloodied and covered in blankets.

In court, a prosecutor revealed the couple had been strangled with a belt.

“The victim, Gregory, was found with what appeared to be two belts wrapped tightly around his neck, which was later determined to be a long belt wrapped three times around his neck,” senior deputy prosecutor Elaine Lee said. “Victim Grace was found to have marks on her neck consistent with ligature strangulation as well.”

The bodies were reportedly found by loved ones after Grace Carmichael did not show up to work. The loved ones told police they saw Mick Carmichael inside the home just minutes before they discovered the bodies.

Mick Carmichael reportedly walked away from the house and was arrested at a park hours later.

Investigators said he told them he knew nothing about his parents’ deaths.

Court records obtained by KIRO 7 indicate this was not the first incident of violence between Carmichael and his parents.

In 2009, the Carmichaels filed a restraining order against their son, claiming he was selling marijuana out of the house and became violent when they confronted him. He was arrested at the house in 2015 after allegedly breaking in and attacking his father.

Six years later, Carmichael pleaded guilty after attacking his father inside the home for three hours when asked to turn his music down. When his mother came home, he reportedly attacked her as well.

In legal filings, prosecutors noted their concern that he could become violent and attack his parents again in the future.

“That’s a question I’m sure the police will be looking at,” KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney said when asked what could have prevented the killings. “If there was one in 2009, there are many years, and it’s unusual for a routine incident to see it last a lifetime.”

KIRO 7 also learned of cases against Carmichael that did not involve his parents: 19 cases out of Arizona and a case out of Tacoma in which he is accused of threatening grocery store employees with a knife.

Carmichael is scheduled for a bail hearing Saturday.

©2026 Cox Media Group