Prominent influencer calls Seattle ‘one of the best cities in America’ after visit

IShowSpeed, a largely influential social media personality, streamer, and YouTube content creator, made a bold declaration after touring Seattle for the first time: The Emerald City is one of the best cities in the U.S.

“Why is Seattle so underrated, though?” Darren Watkins Jr., better known by his internet personality IShowSpeed, said during a livestream at the conclusion of his Seattle visit. “It’s actually one of the best cities in America. It’s actually one of the best. It’s up there.”

IShowSpeed has more than 44 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 40 million followers on Instagram. Rolling Stone Magazine crowned him the most influential creator for 2025.

The 20-year-old is currently in the midst of a cross-country tour of America’s cities, dubbed the “Speed Does America Tour.” The tour reaches 25 states in just 35 days, with the entire trip streamed and filmed.

When IShowSpeed made his way to Seattle, he toured Pike Place Market, including even tossing and catching a fish per the city’s famous tradition, almost touched the Post Alley Gum Wall, explored Pioneer Square and the waterfront, rode the Great Wheel, traversed the Chinatown-International District, and even went paragliding.

As for food? IShowSpeed made sure to make his way to Dick’s Drive-In to try Seattle’s famous burger spot.

In total, his YouTube stream of his Seattle tour attracted nearly 2 million views.

“This is one of the best skylines I have ever seen in the nation. This is Seattle right here, baby!” IShowSpeed exclaimed while atop the Space Needle. He later completed a backflip after he received VIP access to the tower’s roof.

