Poulsbo to break ground on Nordic Cottage Project for low-income seniors

POULSBO, Wash. — The City of Poulsbo and Housing Kitsap will break ground on Friday, October 4 on the Nordic Cottage project.

The Nordic Cottage project is affordable housing built on public lands for low-income seniors and adults with disabilities.

The project will bring 8 cottages to 609 Northeast Lincoln Road, known as “the triangle” in Poulsbo.

The cottages will remain public property and will go to income-qualified seniors and adults with disabilities.

“This has been a work in progress for many years,” said Poulsbo Mayor Becky Erickson. “It reflects our vision, here in Poulsbo, to build small scale, attractive affordable housing that incorporates into neighborhoods and enhances them as well. This also reflects our interest in city owned housing on City owned land that will stay permanently affordable.”

Housing Kitsap, a public housing authority, will manage the properties.

“Housing Kitsap is very excited about this partnership and this groundbreaking project,” said Housing Kitsap Director Heather Blough. “This will be the only project in our portfolio that is owned by a City and managed by Housing Kitsap.”

The project is funded by the 1% affordable housing tax passed in 2021 and supported by county, state and federal grants.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2025.









©2024 Cox Media Group