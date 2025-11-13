Possible first 2025 human case of bird flu under investigation in Washington

A Grays Harbor County resident has tested preliminarily positive for avian influenza, or bird flu, marking what would be Washington’s first human case of the virus in 2025 if confirmed, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The individual, described as an older adult with underlying health conditions, developed a high fever, confusion, and respiratory distress earlier this month.

They were initially hospitalized in Grays Harbor and Thurston counties and are now receiving treatment in King County, state officials said.

Confirmatory testing is underway at the Washington State Public Health Laboratories.

Health investigators are working to determine how the person may have contracted the virus, including possible contact with wild or domestic birds.

The Department of Health said there is no identified risk to the general public.

Local health departments and healthcare facilities are assisting with the investigation, and public health experts are monitoring anyone who had close contact with the patient to ensure that human-to-human transmission is not occurring.

Such transmission has never been documented in the United States.

Avian influenza is caused by influenza type A viruses, which naturally circulate among wild aquatic birds.

The virus can infect domestic birds such as chickens and turkeys and occasionally spread to mammals.

Human infections are rare and generally mild, often occurring after direct contact with infected animals.

Reported symptoms include red eyes, fever, and respiratory illness.

The risk tends to rise in the fall and winter when migratory birds can transmit the virus to domestic flocks and poultry operations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to consider the risk to the public low.

However, people who work with or are regularly exposed to birds, cattle, or other potentially infected animals are urged to use protective equipment, including gloves, masks, and eye protection.

Backyard poultry owners should avoid contact with sick or dead birds and report cases to the Washington State Department of Agriculture at 1-800-606-3056 or online.

Veterinarians should report suspected cases in livestock, and residents should report sick or dead wild birds or other wildlife to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Officials advise against handling or allowing pets near dead animals and recommend avoiding raw or unpasteurized food products, such as milk or cheese.

Health officials also emphasize the importance of the seasonal flu vaccine, which is recommended for everyone six months and older.

While it does not protect against avian influenza, it can reduce the likelihood of becoming ill with both human and bird flu viruses at the same time.

