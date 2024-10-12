Possible explosive device shuts down portion of I-90, 2 arrested

Washington State Patrol says a portion of Interstate 90 is currently closed.

A bomb squad is on the way to investigate what appears to be an explosive device that a driver threw onto the highway.

It happened while Bellevue police tried to stop a vehicle that entered the highway heading westbound.

Troopers say I-90 westbound is closed at Bellevue Way and eastbound is closed at 76th.

Traffic is being diverted.

Bellevue police have two people in custody.

Here a couple pictures from the scene. pic.twitter.com/iLTKHYlatu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 12, 2024

UPDATE |🚨I-90 FULLY CLOSED ON MERCER ISLAND



I-90 is closed EB at Island Crest Way and WB at E Mercer Way



SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES



*SR 520 is closed this weekend. Detour using I-405 and I-5 to get around the lake. https://t.co/nGH5XGVWdU pic.twitter.com/39Dt0saOnT — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 12, 2024





KIRO 7 News is headed to the scene and will update this story as soon is more information is available.

©2024 Cox Media Group