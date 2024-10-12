Local

Possible explosive device shuts down portion of I-90, 2 arrested

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Washington State Patrol says a portion of Interstate 90 is currently closed.

A bomb squad is on the way to investigate what appears to be an explosive device that a driver threw onto the highway.

It happened while Bellevue police tried to stop a vehicle that entered the highway heading westbound.

Troopers say I-90 westbound is closed at Bellevue Way and eastbound is closed at 76th.

Traffic is being diverted.

Bellevue police have two people in custody.


KIRO 7 News is headed to the scene and will update this story as soon is more information is available.

