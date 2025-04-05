Walmart employee in Georgia helps protect mom, toddler after man with knife hops in car

CUMMING, Ga. — A Georgia mother is praising a Walmart employee for protecting her against a knife-wielding man who entered her car as her 1-year-old son was in the backseat.

Faith Haleh Rojas was in her Toyota Camry at curbside pickup when she noticed a man walking toward her car. At the same time, a Walmart employee was approaching her back door to place her merchandise on the seat. The intruder reached for her passenger-side door.

“As soon as I saw his hand reach for my car door, I immediately hit the lock button,” she said.

The man still managed to get inside.

“He got in the car head first and he had a knife in his left hand,” she said. “And I jumped, I panicked. I felt like my body, like my soul, left my body.”

Her baby was still in the backseat.

“And I just screamed, ‘He’s got a knife! He’s got a knife! Please help me save my baby!’ And I was just focused on trying to get into my back seat to get my child.”

She said that’s when the Walmart employee pushed the man out of the car, then the intruder walked away.

“So he left, and I just went to my child and got on my knees and was crying and thanking God for protecting us,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News heard back from Walmart Friday. A spokesperson said the information the company is getting indicates the employee did not push the intruder, but got in the car to help protect the child.

Haleh Rojas is also grateful for the Walmart employee who intervened.

“I want to thank him for being brave and courageous for helping a mother during a very scary and terrifying situation,” she said.

Soon after the incident, Cumming police arrested Joseph Allen Brown, 63, charging him with aggravated assault.

Haleh Rojas describes herself as a vigilant person who locks her car doors and is aware of her surroundings. “Just please emphasize, especially for moms – and especially if they have to do curbside every now and then – please, please, please, please be aware of what’s going on.”

Walmart sent a written statement in response to the incident.

“The safety of our customers and associates is a top priority,” it said. “We will continue to work with police on this investigation.”

