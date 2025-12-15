Portion of SR 20 between Burlington and Sedro-Woolley reopens

State Route 20 has reopened between Sedro-Woolley and Burlington.

It closed last week because of historic flooding that had part of the road underwater.

“That means smoother travel for students, staff, and families—and we’re happy to say we’ll be seeing our neighbors (and rivals ) from Burlington-Edison again,” the Sedro-Woolley School District shared online.

A portion of the highway, however, remains closed.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WDOT) it is fully closed near Bacon Creek Road, east of Marblemount.

WSDOT posted the following picture of some of the aftermath from last week’s atmospheric river:

UPDATE: We are still seeing roads close due to the aftereffects of the atmospheric river. SR 20 is fully closed near Bacon Creek Road (MP 113) east of Marblemount. https://t.co/qdHAu5GKBh pic.twitter.com/vcsyBi7SK9 — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) December 15, 2025

As of Monday morning, more than 250 members of the National Guard are supporting ongoing flood response operations in our area.

The team has filled nearly 15,000 sandbags, continues to support traffic control points, evacuations, hoist missions, and swift water rescues.

As of this morning more than 250 Guard members are supporting on-going flood response operations in Western WA. Our team has filled nearly 15,000 sandbags, continue to support traffic control points, evacuations, hoist missions and swift water rescues. pic.twitter.com/yqaPNwQS97 — WA National Guard (@WANationalGuard) December 15, 2025

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called for Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday as a second atmospheric river brings more rain and winds to the area, which could postpone efforts to mitigate flooding. You can view the latest on the forecast here.

