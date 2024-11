Washington State Ferries (WSF) has canceled sailings between Port Townsend and Coupeville until further notice because of extreme weather conditions.

WSF says it’s seeing high winds and heavy seas in the area, making it unsafe for travel.

Reservation holders will not receive ‘no show fees’.

No word when sailings will resume.

KIRO 7′s meteorologists issued a Pinpoint Alert for Monday due to strong winds, big bursts of rain, and heavy mountain snow.

