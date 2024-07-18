Port Townsend boy competing in national championship for best mullet

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A Port Townsend boy is once again competing in a national competition -- but it doesn’t involve sports.

You may remember Jace Taylor from last year’s Mullet Champ showdown.

The retro hairstyle is known for being long in the back and short on the sides. You may better remember it by the motto, “business in the front, party in the back.”

It all started when Jace’s big brother gave him a mullet without telling his parents.

Last year, Jace didn’t make it past the first round of the competition, but this year, he says it will be a different story.

“Last year, it went pretty good for me. I may have not made it, but I’m proud of myself for beating 920 kids,” Jace said.

The competition is an annual showdown to find the best mullet in America in different age groups.

And it’s for a good cause. The competition donates to the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps veterans and active duty service members.

Round one closes Thursday night.

If you want to vote for Jace, click here.

