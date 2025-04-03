Port of Seattle notifying those affected in August 2024 cyber attack

Following the cyber attack in August 2024, which targeted Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and other maritime facilities, the Port of Seattle announced it would be notifying people whose data was affected.

In a release on Thursday, the Port announced that around 71,000 people will be receiving notification letters that data breached may have included, “some combinations of names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers (or last four digits of Social Security number), driver’s license or other government identification card numbers, and some medical information.”

Those behind the breach downloaded information from legacy Port networks for employees, contractors, and parking data, the Port said.

“The Port holds very little information about airport or maritime passengers, and systems processing payments were not affected,” the release said.

The over 90,000 individual notifications will include how to access free credit monitoring services offered by the Port.

On August 24, 2024, the cyber attack led officials to shut down the Port of Seattle’s entire web-based system, causing delays at Sea-Tac airport, and some airline agents had to write tickets by hand.

For more information on the cyber attack, visit portseattle.org.

