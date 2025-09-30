Port of Seattle facilities, including SEA Airport to stay open during government shutdown

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Port of Seattle’s facilities, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and cruise terminals, will remain fully operational in the event of a federal government shutdown beginning Oct. 1.

“Big thing here at SEA, and actually all the port maritime facilities, is we are still open,” SEA Airport Spokesperson Perry Cooper told KIRO Newsradio Tuesday morning. “So, most of the federal workers here, especially with the airport, are going to be considered essential workers. So they’ll still be here working.”

However, if a government shutdown happens, those workers will not be getting paid.

Tips for easy transit access amid potential government shutdowns

Cooper’s advice to travelers is to get to the airport early. That means arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. That will give you time to park or use transit to get to the airport, get checked in, and go through security.

“The airport’s Spot Saver program, which allows passengers to reserve a time for security screening, will continue to be available,” the port said in a news release.

“So even though we’re outside of the busy summer season, still think of it that way as you come to the airport,” Cooper said.

“The Port of Seattle urges Congress to find a bipartisan solution to avoid or minimize any shutdown of the federal government and to retain the federal workforce necessary to keep trade and travel running smoothly,” said Port of Seattle Commission Vice President Ryan Calkins in a statement. “Our facilities will remain operational during any shutdown, but many of our federal partners will be working without pay.”

When the government shutdown occurred in 2018–2019, the port worked with community groups to provide food, supplies, and resources to workers who were not getting paid.

“We saw a lot of people that were trying to find ways in which they wanted to recognize the work that was being done here, even to the point where we had people come into the arrivals drive with things that they had cooked at home, and say, ‘Hey, we want to donate this to people so they’ve got some lunch,’” Cooper said.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group